High School Seniors Invited to Apply for Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award

Deadline to apply for the scholarship, open to Santa Barbara residents, is Jan. 7

The Downtown Organization and the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Neighborhood and Outreach Services section have announced that applications are being accepted for the 2011 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Awards Scholarship.

The scholarship is given to an outstanding youth from the Santa Barbara area in recognition of his or her leadership skills and community service. The Downtown Organization presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth and youth leadership.

Applicants must be a high school senior in the Santa Barbara School District or a resident of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and have completed a minimum 45 community service hours by the application deadline of Jan. 7, 2011.

Scholarship applications must be returned to the Parks & Recreation administration office at 620 Laguna St. in person or by mail (620 Laguna St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101). The office will be closed from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, but applications can be put in a drop box. Applications also can be dropped off at the Downtown Organization at 27B E. De la Guerra St.

Postmarked applications must be dated no later than Jan. 5. Applications can be picked up through school counselors, or click here to download one online from the city’s Web site.

A selection committee made up of representatives from youth leadership groups and the Downtown Organization will review all applications and choose a recipient. The recipient of the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship will be notified by mail or telephone. The award and scholarship check will be presented Jan. 13 at the annual luncheon hosted by the Downtown Organization.

For questions regarding the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship, call Mary Lynn Harms of the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x24 or Susan Young of Neighborhood Outreach Services at 805.897.2652.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing and communications coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.