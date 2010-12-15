Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:32 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Caltrans Ordered to Pay Group’s Legal Fees in Bridge Barrier Dispute

Judge confirms a tentative ruling in favor of Friends of the Bridge, which sued over environmental documents related to the project

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 15, 2010 | 1:55 a.m.

In upholding Monday’s tentative ruling, Judge Thomas Anderle ruled Tuesday that Caltrans must pay nearly $125,000 in legal fees to an advocacy group’s attorneys after they claimed that the agency had left important information out of the environmental documents for the proposed suicide barrier on the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

Friends of the Bridge sued Caltrans over California Environmental Quality Act processes involved with putting up a barrier, and Anderle ruled in favor of the group in July.

Caltrans was ordered to recirculate the environmental documents, which now include barrier alternatives left out of the original, and construction was put on hold.

In Monday’s tentative ruling, Anderle wrote that the actions of Friends of the Bridge “enforced an important right affecting the public interest.”

Completed in 1963, 54 documented suicides have occurred on the bridge since — including two this year — prompting Caltrans and The Glendon Association to pursue a physical barrier.

A public hearing to showcase the new documents will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 in the cafeteria at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave. The documents are available online and at a handful of locations. Click here for more information.

The 45-day comment period ends Jan. 24. Comments can be sent to senior environmental planner Matt Fowler at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 