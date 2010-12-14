Jupiter, Moon to Shine at Friday’s Public Viewing

Friday's event at Westmont also will star the Great Orion Nebula

Jupiter and the moon will dominate the sky at a public viewing at Westmont College’s observatory, which houses the powerful Keck Telescope, beginning at 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 17.

Members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit also bring their telescopes to the event for the public to look through. Westmont and the SBAU hold the free viewings every third Friday of the month, but inclement weather has forced the cancellation of the past two events.

The moon, which will be a large, waxing ball of light, will show off two prominent craters, Copernicus and Tycho.

“These craters will be in the full light of the sun, showing some of the intricate ray-like ejecta from the impacts that created them,” said Tom Whittemore, Westmont physics instructor.

Jupiter will shine brightly, dominating the sky to the southwest this evening.

“Although there will be no shadows created by her moons, we may get to see some of the detailed structure in Jupiter’s cloud bands,” Whittemore said.

Another wintertime treat is the Great Orion Nebula, M42, which is in the eastern sky. This star-forming region is about 1,500 light years away. Coming up in the northeast is Gemini, carrying a number of dazzling open clusters, some more than 4,000 light years away.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.