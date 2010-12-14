Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:53 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

New Entrepreneurs ‘Graduate’ Into World of Business

114 local men and women will celebrate their completion of Women's Economic Ventures programs

By Candice Tang | December 14, 2010 | 12:32 p.m.

While holiday shopping may be a momentary bolster to the ailing economy, big business continues to cut thousands of jobs throughout the country. Despite this trend, on Wednesday, 114 local women and men will celebrate a major milestone toward creating their own employment opportunities.

After 14 weeks of training in finance, leadership skills, marketing and more, graduates of Women’s Economic Ventures’ flagship Self-Employment Training Course are ready to launch or to grow their businesses and turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

The 114 men and women will celebrate with families, friends and the community their completion of WEV’s Self-Employment Training and Business Plan Intensive programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The ceremony and exposition of WEV client businesses will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

“Small business is proven to be the backbone of our economy, and Women’s Economic Ventures is committed to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams no matter what the state of the economy,” said Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures. “We are extremely proud of our program graduates who have worked hard for this moment, and will continue to provide them with the tools and support they need to thrive and grow.”

Graduates range from first-time business owners to those who turned to WEV to help expand their existing businesses. There are 20 graduates from North Santa Barbara County, 50 from South Santa Barbara County and 44 from throughout Ventura County.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 