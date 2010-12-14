New Entrepreneurs ‘Graduate’ Into World of Business

While holiday shopping may be a momentary bolster to the ailing economy, big business continues to cut thousands of jobs throughout the country. Despite this trend, on Wednesday, 114 local women and men will celebrate a major milestone toward creating their own employment opportunities.

After 14 weeks of training in finance, leadership skills, marketing and more, graduates of Women’s Economic Ventures’ flagship Self-Employment Training Course are ready to launch or to grow their businesses and turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

The 114 men and women will celebrate with families, friends and the community their completion of WEV’s Self-Employment Training and Business Plan Intensive programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The ceremony and exposition of WEV client businesses will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

“Small business is proven to be the backbone of our economy, and Women’s Economic Ventures is committed to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams no matter what the state of the economy,” said Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures. “We are extremely proud of our program graduates who have worked hard for this moment, and will continue to provide them with the tools and support they need to thrive and grow.”

Graduates range from first-time business owners to those who turned to WEV to help expand their existing businesses. There are 20 graduates from North Santa Barbara County, 50 from South Santa Barbara County and 44 from throughout Ventura County.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.