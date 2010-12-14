Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:37 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 

Nonprofit Purchases Santa Barbara’s Historic Hiscock House

The Victorian home has been designated a Structure of Merit

By Ted Hoagland | December 14, 2010 | 7:18 p.m.

A Santa Barbara Victorian building that was repurposed for offices in the 1980s has been purchased by an undisclosed nonprofit organization.

The 2,419-square-foot building on a 7,000-square-foot lot at 1530 Chapala St. was listed for $1.15 million.

Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group represented the seller, and Steve Brown and Austin Herlihy of Radius Group represented the buyer.

The existing structure, known as the Hiscock House, was built in about 1888 and is a good example of the Eastlake Italianate style of architecture. Due to its architectural significance, the City of Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission designated the property a Structure of Merit in 1983.

The house was converted to an office building in 1983 or 1984 by an architect/owner, meticulously preserving the original integrity of the building.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 