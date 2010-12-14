Nonprofit Purchases Santa Barbara’s Historic Hiscock House

The Victorian home has been designated a Structure of Merit

A Santa Barbara Victorian building that was repurposed for offices in the 1980s has been purchased by an undisclosed nonprofit organization.

The 2,419-square-foot building on a 7,000-square-foot lot at 1530 Chapala St. was listed for $1.15 million.

Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group represented the seller, and Steve Brown and Austin Herlihy of Radius Group represented the buyer.

The existing structure, known as the Hiscock House, was built in about 1888 and is a good example of the Eastlake Italianate style of architecture. Due to its architectural significance, the City of Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission designated the property a Structure of Merit in 1983.

The house was converted to an office building in 1983 or 1984 by an architect/owner, meticulously preserving the original integrity of the building.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.