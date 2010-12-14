Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:55 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Club Names JJ Lambert Its Young Professional of Year

Local dignitaries help honor the Sotheby's real estate agent

By Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club | December 14, 2010 | 11:39 a.m.

JJ Lambert
JJ Lambert

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club has named JJ Lambert of Sotheby’s International Realty its Young Professional of the Year.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Santa Barbara Young Professionals President Jeremy Gordon presented the award to Lambert on Thursday night.

Lambert was also recognized by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, state Sen. Tony Strickland, D-Thousand Oaks, and the California Legislature for his dedication and commitment to the community.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley, Lambert has a detailed knowledge of the history, geography and demographics of the county. His experience ranges from owning a small cattle ranch operation to firefighter paramedic to CEO and real estate agent.

He also has vast experience in sales and marketing, including owning several startups and holding a top sales position in a public company. He carries his experience forward in his real estate career. Adding strength to his roster of qualifications is his portfolio of personal real estate investments.

Lambert and his wife, Stephanie, a nurse, live in Santa Barbara with their two children, Wyatt and Carlee.

Outside of real estate, Lambert enjoys helping nonprofit organizations in the community and has raised thousands of dollars for local charities. He also hosts the Santa Barbara Teen Idol competition and sits on several committees for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and the Santa Barbara Zoo.

