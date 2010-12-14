Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:46 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Receives Statewide Challenge, Merit Awards

Several programs are recognized for their effectiveness and service to residents

By Terri Maus-Nisich | December 14, 2010 | 5:25 p.m.

Each year, the California State Association of Counties holds a statewide competition (the Challenge Awards) to recognize the innovative and creative spirit of California county governments in finding new and effective ways to provide programs and services to their residents. This year, Santa Barbara County was honored to receive two prestigious Challenge Awards and three Merit Awards.

During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, CSAC Executive Director Paul McIntosh presented the county with two Challenge Awards to the Sheriff’s Department for Operation Medicine Cabinet and Recycle-a-Bicycle programs. CSAC also awarded three Merit Awards to the County Executive Office/Office of Emergency Services, General Services, and Planning and Development.

2010 Challenge Awards

» Operation Medicine Cabinet was formed in response to rising prescription and over-the-counter medication abuse, pollution and safety issues. The Sheriff’s Department formed partnerships with Public Works and neighboring cities to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of household and other unwanted medications.

» The Recycle-a-Bicycle program provides refurbished abandoned bicycles to children in the community. The bikes are distributed through cooperating nonprofit agencies after being refurbished by county jail inmates.

Merit Awards

» Radio Ready is an emergency commercial radio system. The County Office of Emergency Services worked with philanthropic groups and local commercial radio stations to purchase satellite phones for fail-safe communications with the EOC during emergencies.

» EOC in a Box-Innovation is King. During emergencies, County General Services-Information Technology delivered mobile ingenuity and reliability with its low-cost, low-maintenance, lifesaving solution known as EOC in a Box.

» 2010 Census Multimedia Communications Campaign: The county Planning and Development Department developed a regional 2010 census multimedia communications campaign targeting hard-to-count populations with English/Spanish census outreach and information.

These programs were recognized for effectiveness and efficiency in program delivery and for the programs’ ability to be re-created by other counties to achieve similar results.

— Terri Maus-Nisich is the assistant CEO for Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 