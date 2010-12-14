Santa Barbara Library Wins $9,700 Verizon Grant

Text message votes add up in the company's 'Vote for Literacy!' campaign

After more than 7,000 text message votes for Verizon Communications’ “Vote for Literacy!” campaign were counted, the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library received enough text message votes to earn a $9,700 grant funded by Verizon customers through the company’s Check Into Literacy program. The top five vote-getters received grant funds.

The Verizon Foundation presented a check for the grant to the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library and the Santa Barbara Public Library System on Friday.

“These funds generously donated by Verizon customers will enrich our programs for adult learners and families,” said Beverly Schwartzberg, the library’s adult literacy coordinator.

The Check Into Literacy program allows Verizon’s landline telephone customers to support literacy by checking a box on their monthly phone bills to make a $1 tax-deductible donation to promote literacy throughout the United States. Verizon then distributes these donations to local literacy organizations that serve the state the customers live in.

The library’s free adult and family literacy programs provide tutoring services and family programs to hundreds of local residents each year. Adults can receive free tutoring to help with reading, writing and basic skills, and bring their children to learn about library services and develop school readiness skills. More than 150 community volunteers provide tutoring services at all branch libraries. Click here for more information on becoming or getting a tutor.

The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that actively supports library services by raising funds for programs, equipment and materials, volunteering to assist with library activities, and acting as community advocates in support of public libraries.

The Verizon Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Verizon Communications, supports the advancement of literacy and K-12 education.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is the literacy program coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.