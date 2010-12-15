Student Struck By Minivan Near Franklin Elementary

The driver calls 9-1-1 and waits with the 7-year-old boy until paramedics arrive

A 7-year-old boy was struck by a minivan Tuesday while crossing Soledad Street as he headed home from Santa Barbara’s Franklin Elementary School.

The extent of the student’s injuries were unknown, but they did not appear to be life-threatening.

The accident, which occurred shortly after dismissal at the school Tuesday afternoon, reportedly sent the boy up onto the hood of the van, and then he dropped to the street.

The driver went to the aid of the child, called 9-1-1 and waited with the boy until paramedics arrived.

Franklin Principal Casie Killgore was on the scene within minutes, and bystanders aided with traffic control until police arrived.

Killgore was overheard talking about the need for speed bumps or some other form of traffic safety aid surrounding the school.

