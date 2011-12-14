Cancer Center’s Walk/Run Raises More Than $137,000 for Research

Three local teams are recognized for their support and fundraising efforts

More than 800 local residents — ranging in age from 4 to 80 — took to the streets of Montecito on Oct. 16 in participation of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s 19th Annual Walk/Run, hosted in partnership with Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. The event brought in more than $137,000 for local cancer research.

Out of the 35 teams in participation, three were recognized for their outstanding support and fundraising efforts:

» “Jogging for Jeffrey” rallied the support of 34 team members, garnering the “Largest Team Award.”

» With a fundraising total of $9,215, “Julie’s Team” was awarded the “Most Money Raised” title.

» Team “Beachbutton,” in its first year of participation, secured the “First Place Team” award by raising the most money, on average, per team member ($444). In addition, Beachbutton team member Evan Turpin won the event’s Grand Prize Raffle for a trip for two to Hawaii with accommodations at the Four Seasons Hualalai at Historic Ka’upulehu.

A very special individual was also recognized for her exemplary courage and perseverance throughout her cancer journey. Kate Ocean, awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award, stated that this was her “greatest honor.”

Since the inception of the Cancer Center’s Walk/Run, Main was instrumental in helping to organize the event, seek sponsors and lead the Training Program while also serving as an event participant, fundraiser and emcee. The award, established in 2009, is presented annually to a cancer survivor who, like Main, utilizes exercise as a means of living well in the face of cancer while providing inspiration and hope to others with the disease.

In addition, Main’s sister, Lori Harris, was named the event’s Top Individual Fundraiser. Rick Scott, the Cancer Center’s president, recently presented Harris with a Corum Luxury Timepiece in recognition of her extraordinary support of more than $7,000. Harris plans to participate and fundraise again next year, carrying with her the memory of her sister and recognition of the strength in all of the community’s cancer survivors.

The Timepiece was donated by Corum.

As in years past, 100 percent of registration fees, sponsorships and donations benefit local cancer research through the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s Clinical Research Program. To date, more than $137,869 has resulted from this year’s event, and donations are still being accepted.

Click here or call 805.898.2116 for more information on supporting cancer research.

— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.