Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center’s Walk/Run Raises More Than $137,000 for Research

Three local teams are recognized for their support and fundraising efforts

By Lindsay Groark for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | updated logo | December 14, 2011 | 7:29 p.m.

More than 800 local residents — ranging in age from 4 to 80 — took to the streets of Montecito on Oct. 16 in participation of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s 19th Annual Walk/Run, hosted in partnership with Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. The event brought in more than $137,000 for local cancer research.

Kate Ocean, joined by close friend and fellow cancer survivor Reggie Hepp, is presented with the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award by Main's family.
Kate Ocean, joined by close friend and fellow cancer survivor Reggie Hepp, is presented with the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award by Main’s family. (Cancer Center of Santa Barbara photo)

Out of the 35 teams in participation, three were recognized for their outstanding support and fundraising efforts:

» “Jogging for Jeffrey” rallied the support of 34 team members, garnering the “Largest Team Award.”

» With a fundraising total of $9,215, “Julie’s Team” was awarded the “Most Money Raised” title.

» Team “Beachbutton,” in its first year of participation, secured the “First Place Team” award by raising the most money, on average, per team member ($444). In addition, Beachbutton team member Evan Turpin won the event’s Grand Prize Raffle for a trip for two to Hawaii with accommodations at the Four Seasons Hualalai at Historic Ka’upulehu.

A very special individual was also recognized for her exemplary courage and perseverance throughout her cancer journey. Kate Ocean, awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award, stated that this was her “greatest honor.”

Since the inception of the Cancer Center’s Walk/Run, Main was instrumental in helping to organize the event, seek sponsors and lead the Training Program while also serving as an event participant, fundraiser and emcee. The award, established in 2009, is presented annually to a cancer survivor who, like Main, utilizes exercise as a means of living well in the face of cancer while providing inspiration and hope to others with the disease.

In addition, Main’s sister, Lori Harris, was named the event’s Top Individual Fundraiser. Rick Scott, the Cancer Center’s president, recently presented Harris with a Corum Luxury Timepiece in recognition of her extraordinary support of more than $7,000. Harris plans to participate and fundraise again next year, carrying with her the memory of her sister and recognition of the strength in all of the community’s cancer survivors.

The Timepiece was donated by Corum.

As in years past, 100 percent of registration fees, sponsorships and donations benefit local cancer research through the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s Clinical Research Program. To date, more than $137,869 has resulted from this year’s event, and donations are still being accepted.

Click here or call 805.898.2116 for more information on supporting cancer research.

— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 