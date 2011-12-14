Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:10 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Granite Peak Partners of Santa Barbara Acquires Denver Apartment Complexes

The real estate investment firm plans $2.5 million in renovations of the two properties

By Diane Rumbaugh for Granite Peak Partners | December 14, 2011 | 12:55 p.m.

Granite Peak Partners, a Santa Barbara real estate investment firm, closed escrow on two Denver apartment complexes — the Cherry Point Apartments and the Lancelot Apartments — for $15.631 million.

Brokers Dan Woodward and Jordan Robbins with the Denver office of CBRE represented both buy and seller. Escrow closed Nov. 18.

The Cherry Point Apartments house 79 units in a five-story building on 1.9 acres. Constructed in 1965, the complex holds 80,224 rentable square feet. The Lancelot Apartments house 137 apartment units in two, seven-story apartment buildings on 2.25 acres. Constructed in 1969, they contain 122,056 rentable square feet.

The properties are located four miles from Denver’s Central Business District. They will undergo renovation on the exterior and within the units with rental rates reflecting the upgrades.

The purchases were made through Granite Peak Partners’ Growth and Income Fund II. The fund is designed for real estate investors seeking current cash flow and future appreciation at the end of an estimated five-year holding period.

“These properties are in a good quality location,” said Pierre Tada, a principal with Granite Peak Partners. “We will invest more than $2.5 million in renovations in the two properties, and these renovations will increase rental income and value.”

“Denver is a lifestyle market that has strong rental market fundamentals and favorable demographics,” said Bruce Savett, a principal with Granite Peak Partners. “Granite Peak is currently seeking to acquire additional investment properties of this type.”

Granite Peak Partners is a full-service real estate investment firm. It provides sponsored real estate investments to individuals, and real estate advisory services including 1031 exchange services, asset management and real estate investment strategies to accredited individual, agricultural, high net worth families and institutional clients. Target properties are in the $5 million to $60 million price range primarily in the western United States.

Accredited investors interested in learning more about Granite Peak funds can click here or call 805.892.4900.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Granite Peak Partners.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 