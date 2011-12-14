Highway 101 Maintenance Project in Goleta Begins Thursday

Lane and ramp closures at Patterson Avenue are planned from 9 a.m. to noon

A maintenance project on Highway 101 will result in lane/ramp closures in the following locations:

» The No. 2 (middle) and No. 3 (slow) lanes of northbound Highway 101 just north of the Patterson Avenue off-ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

» The northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Patterson Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Caltrans will make these improvements to the highway before additional rainfall so that motorists may enjoy a smoother ride during rainy conditions.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to help motorists move through the project area.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.