Hospice of Santa Barbara ‘Light Up a Life’ Stars Available Through December

Stars celebrating the lives and memories of loved ones on display in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria

Earlier this month, Hospice of Santa Barbara hosted its 28th annual holiday Light Up a Life celebrations, inviting families and friends to gather in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria to celebrate the lives and memories of their loved ones. Hundreds of lights and stars illuminate a memorial tree at each site through December.

Stars may be purchased and personalized in memory of loved ones who have passed or in honor of those who are living.

PJ’s Hallmark in the Camino Real Marketplace and the Lobero Theatre have graciously offered to sell Light Up a Life stars on site through December. This will be the first time that stars will be available to purchase on site while the memorial trees remain up through the holidays.

PJ’s Hallmark sales will be in the store, and the Lobero Theatre sales will be out of the box office. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Light Up a Life stars are also available at the Hospice of Santa Barbara office, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, in Santa Barbara (805.563.8820); Corktree Cellars, 910 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria; and Peebee & Jay’s, 1007 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

A $10 or more donation is suggested for each star, and all proceeds support Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 470 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, call 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.