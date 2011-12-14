Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara ‘Light Up a Life’ Stars Available Through December

Stars celebrating the lives and memories of loved ones on display in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | December 14, 2011 | 8:14 p.m.

Article Image
Hospice of Santa Barbara are selling ‘Light Up a Life’ stars through December.

Earlier this month, Hospice of Santa Barbara hosted its 28th annual holiday Light Up a Life celebrations, inviting families and friends to gather in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria to celebrate the lives and memories of their loved ones. Hundreds of lights and stars illuminate a memorial tree at each site through December.

Stars may be purchased and personalized in memory of loved ones who have passed or in honor of those who are living.

PJ’s Hallmark in the Camino Real Marketplace and the Lobero Theatre have graciously offered to sell Light Up a Life stars on site through December. This will be the first time that stars will be available to purchase on site while the memorial trees remain up through the holidays.

PJ’s Hallmark sales will be in the store, and the Lobero Theatre sales will be out of the box office. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Light Up a Life stars are also available at the Hospice of Santa Barbara office, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, in Santa Barbara (805.563.8820); Corktree Cellars, 910 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria; and Peebee & Jay’s, 1007 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

A $10 or more donation is suggested for each star, and all proceeds support Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 470 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, call 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 