Supporters of K-9 PALS to Match Funds from First-Time Donors

Please join the effort in helping the homeless dogs at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter in Goleta. For a limited time, your donation to K-9 PALS (K-9 Placement and Assistance League) will be doubled by matching funds.

K-9 PALS, a nonprofit organization committed to the welfare of abandoned and homeless dogs of Santa Barbara County, has had to spend much more than its usual budget this year to provide special food and extra veterinary care for the dogs. It paid more than $100,000 on vet care for the shelter dogs and more than $12,000 on the special food that some of the dogs need because of allergies or other medical conditions. Most of these funds have come from its bank savings, so the purpose is to raise enough — or more — so that K-9 PALS can continue to improve the lives of shelter dogs for many years to come.

To help K-9 PALS, some generous donors will match any donations made by first-time donors up to a total of $1,000. Any amount will help, large or small. Examples of how your gift will be used:

» $5 provides special food for a sick dog for several days.

» $20 buys one vaccination.

» $50 buys a bag of special dog food or a blood test for a sick dog.

» $100 pays for an X-ray for diagnosing orthopedic problems.

» $1,000 pays for medicine and hospitalization of a dog who catches pneumonia.

To give a tax-deductible donation, click here for a secure link to donate via Paypal or credit card. Write in “first-time donor for match” in the second line of the address (optional).

Or send a check to K-9 PALS at P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755. Write “Matching Donation” in the memo portion of the check.

Please donate before the end of the year so the match can be contributed by Dec. 31. Thank you for considering this offer, and please let your friends and other dog lovers know about this.



Examples of K-9 PALS’ care include two dogs, fostered by Mark Bandurraga, who needed complicated orthopedic surgeries. Flora, who was eventually adopted by Bandurraga, is an enthusiastic Boxer mix that had a malformed bone in her shoulder that was causing arthritis and a bad limp. Miller, a Great Dane mix, came into the shelter limping due to a knee injury that never healed properly. K-9 PALS paid more than $5,000 to help these two. Both dogs are now doing very well and can run around like puppies for perhaps the first time in their lives.

— Mark Bandurraga represents K-9 PALS.