Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:05 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Supporters of K-9 PALS to Match Funds from First-Time Donors

Contributions will help abandoned and homeless dogs in Santa Barbara County

By Mark Bandurraga for K-9 PALS | December 14, 2011 | 5:21 p.m.

Please join the effort in helping the homeless dogs at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter in Goleta. For a limited time, your donation to K-9 PALS (K-9 Placement and Assistance League) will be doubled by matching funds.

K-9 PALS, a nonprofit organization committed to the welfare of abandoned and homeless dogs of Santa Barbara County, has had to spend much more than its usual budget this year to provide special food and extra veterinary care for the dogs. It paid more than $100,000 on vet care for the shelter dogs and more than $12,000 on the special food that some of the dogs need because of allergies or other medical conditions. Most of these funds have come from its bank savings, so the purpose is to raise enough — or more — so that K-9 PALS can continue to improve the lives of shelter dogs for many years to come.

To help K-9 PALS, some generous donors will match any donations made by first-time donors up to a total of $1,000. Any amount will help, large or small. Examples of how your gift will be used:

» $5 provides special food for a sick dog for several days.

» $20 buys one vaccination.

» $50 buys a bag of special dog food or a blood test for a sick dog.

» $100 pays for an X-ray for diagnosing orthopedic problems.

» $1,000 pays for medicine and hospitalization of a dog who catches pneumonia.

To give a tax-deductible donation, click here for a secure link to donate via Paypal or credit card. Write in “first-time donor for match” in the second line of the address (optional).

Or send a check to K-9 PALS at P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755. Write “Matching Donation” in the memo portion of the check.

Please donate before the end of the year so the match can be contributed by Dec. 31. Thank you for considering this offer, and please let your friends and other dog lovers know about this.

Examples of K-9 PALS’ care include two dogs, fostered by Mark Bandurraga, who needed complicated orthopedic surgeries. Flora, who was eventually adopted by Bandurraga, is an enthusiastic Boxer mix that had a malformed bone in her shoulder that was causing arthritis and a bad limp. Miller, a Great Dane mix, came into the shelter limping due to a knee injury that never healed properly. K-9 PALS paid more than $5,000 to help these two. Both dogs are now doing very well and can run around like puppies for perhaps the first time in their lives.

— Mark Bandurraga represents K-9 PALS.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 