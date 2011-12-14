December and January Events at the Lobero Theatre

The following is a list of events at the Lobero Theatre during December and January. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Lobero Box Office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., call 805.963.0761 or click here.

DECEMBER

Santa Barbara Revels presents The Christmas Revels: A Bavarian Celebration of the Winter Solstice on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Get ready for revelry! Take a journey with the Santa Barbara Revels to early 19th-century Bavaria and the surrounding regions at Yuletide. Join us in exploring the roots of modern Christmas with songs, dances and stories that originate in the Nordic/German traditions and come flavored with the spices of Europe. Sankt Nikolaus, his helper Knecht Ruprecht and The Christmas Revels cast of 70 actors, singers, dancers and instrumentalists invite you to laugh and enjoy as well as sing and dance with us on special selections as we welcome the shortest day of the year. Tickets range from $15 to $83.

CEG presents “A Tommy and the High Pilots Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The people of Santa Barbara are no strangers to Tommy and the High Pilots, the critically acclaimed Americana pop-rock four-piece that have been touring the country nonstop for the past three years. With three albums to their name, appearances on MTV, and their most recent album, Sawhorse Sessions, charting in the Billboard Top 200, Tommy and the High Pilots are just getting started. The band will bring their annual Christmas show to the historic Lobero Theatre this year, and some friends will be joining them. Tim Lopez of the Plain White Ts, known for his recent Top 40 hit, “Rhythm of Love,” will be opening the show as well as other very special guests. KEYT’s John Palmenteri will be hosting the event, which will benefit the Unity Shoppe. Bring a jar of peanut butter for the Unity Shoppe and receive a free Tommy and the High Pilots CD! Tickets are $26.

JANUARY

Lobero Live presents Hot Tuna (Acoustic) and David Bromberg (Quartet) on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.

Back by popular demand after selling out the Lobero in 2011 and 2007, Hot Tuna (acoustic) and the David Bromberg (quartet) will once again show Santa Barbara an unforgettable evening of folk rock and bluegrass. Hot Tuna’s Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady have built their career-defining sound on the refined subtleties of blues, bluegrass and folk in their acoustic music while simultaneously touring as Jefferson Airplane. David Bromberg is a master of almost any instrument with strings, and at home in musical styles from country-swing to Dixieland jazz, blues to gospel. Section A tickets are $52, Section B tickets are $42 and Patron tickets are $105.

Big Stage Productions presents Hairspray on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Baltimore, Maryland, 1962: Teenager Tracy Turnblad’s dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV. dance program. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight and uses her star power to affect social change. Hairspray is not only a rocking song and dance spectacular, but it is also a poignant social commentary for 1960s America. This show is fun for the entire family and will have you dancing all the way home! Tickets range from $15 to 53.

Sings Like Hell presents Joy Kills Sorrow on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.

Boasting a full arsenal of original songs, Joy Kills Sorrow plumbs the entire spectrum of its spare instrumentation, effortlessly merging influences as diverse as folk, rock, pop and jazz. The music that emerges is dark and often funny, ruminating on modern life and love with eloquence and wit. The result is a radical new strain of folk music, one that bravely breaks with tradition even as it salutes the past. It’s an amalgamation of lamenting music of the heartland, singular stories of heartache and laughter, beautiful string arrangements, and five musicians who grew up listening to indie-rock, jazz and pop music that churn out impressive tunes with an incredibly contemporary sensibility. Tickets are $39.50.

Lobero Live presents “An Evening with Kevin Nealon” on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

Get ready to laugh with Weeds and SNL veteran Kevin Nealon as he hits the road with new material. Nealon clearly set himself apart from other performers with his unique sense of humor, profound dry wit and likable demeanor. As the longest-running cast member in the history of Saturday Night Live (nine seasons, 1986-95), Nealon is remembered for such well-known characters as The Subliminal Man and Hans and Franz, as well as his stint as the “Weekend Update” anchor. In 1988, Nealon was nominated for an Emmy as part of the SNL-writing team. Section A tickets are $35 and Patron tickets are $103.

— Holly Chadwin represents the Lobero Theatre Foundation.