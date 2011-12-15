NTSB Calls for Broad Ban on Electronic Devices While Driving; Some Say It Goes Too Far

Industry professionals in Santa Barbara question whether such a law against cell phones and other personal gadgets would be effective

California bus drivers and motorists younger than age 18 aren’t allowed to do it. But if the National Transportation Safety Board gets its way, no one in the nation could legally do it.

According to the NTSB, it’s too dangerous to talk on the phone while driving.

In California, it’s illegal for drivers to talk on the phone without a hands-free device and text, but the NTSB is trying to take it a step further by banning nonemergency use of all electronic devices.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,000 people lost their lives last year in distraction-related accidents,” Chairwoman Deborah Hersman said in a news release issued Tuesday. “It is time for all of us to stand up for safety by turning off electronic devices when driving. No call, no text, no update is worth a human life.”

The NTSB is pushing to ban all electronic devices “other than those designed to support the driving task,” or GPS systems, and anything the manufacturer installs into the car. That means a driver could make a phone call while driving but would have to use the car’s installed system to do it, according to an NTSB spokesman.

But some said there’s no chance the ban, as it’s written, will be enacted and the telecommunication, electronic and automobile companies will make sure of it.

Andy Seybold, a globally recognized mobile computing consultant and founder of Andrew Seybold Inc., uses Bluetooth through his car, but he “won’t ever tell that (he) sneaks a look at texts once in a while.”

“If they are going to do that, they should punish people who read papers while driving and put on makeup,” he said. “They are going way too far. It’s a complete overreaction.”

The ban would be hard to enforce and would impact truckers and cab drivers who have been using two-way radios for more than 30 years, Seybold added.

“’How can we make driving more safe?’ That’s a good goal, but coming up with an idea like this without thinking it through isn’t a good idea,” he said, adding that even if the NTSB enacted the ban, people would probably ignore it.

Alan Gold, owner of Santa Barbara Auto, Stereo & Wireless, said banning the use of all electronic devices would be far too drastic.

“I think a smarter effort would be enforcing the current laws better,” Gold said, adding that many electronic devices have come a long way and are much safer.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland said the current laws are effective.

“The current law helps us fight distracted driving and keep the roadways safe,” said Wayland, adding that texting causes most accidents. “But drivers can also be distracted by the radio, their latte or the other people in their car.”

In 2010, CHP officers issued more than 145,000 cell phone tickets statewide and more than 150,000 so far this year.

“What’s proposed could lead to safer streets,” Wayland said. “It’s too early to speculate, but anything that deals with distracted driving is a positive.”

He urged people to make driving the No. 1 priority.

“It’s almost like people have a mobile office in their car,” Wayland said. “Preparing for day at work can distract people. It only takes a second for something to happen.”

He had several other recommendations and words of caution:

» Set everything down inside the car — a cell phone, iPod and GPS and have all of it ready to go. If you need to use a device, stop somewhere safe and use it.

» When driving long distances, drive in shifts or stop and rest.

» A designated driver isn’t someone who has had the least amount of alcohol, it’s someone who hasn’t been drinking.

» Remember the unsafe speed law. If you are driving 65 mph on the freeway while putting on your mascara, that’s an unsafe speed. You should be stopped.

» Pay attention to your surroundings.

