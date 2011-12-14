Parisse Family Honors Wife, Mother with Gift to Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

Richard Parisse, a Goleta resident since 1975, and his three children honored their wife and mother, Toby Ann Parisse, with a memorial gift dedicated to benefiting the patients at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara through funding continuing education for physicians, nurses and staff.

The Toby Ann Parisse Memorial Education Fund was formally dedicated at a lunchtime celebration where Richard Parisse, joined by his children, expressed his gratitude to the organization’s medical teams that cared for Toby throughout her valiant 21-year battle with breast cancer.

David Parisse, their oldest son, made an additional gift to the fund and invited others to support this important cause. Staff in attendance recalled Toby’s contagious smile and fervor for life while thanking the Parisse family for remembering her in such a generous and impactful way.

Through the establishment of this fund, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara will continue to provide the highest quality of cancer care by enabling those who care for patients in our community to continually enhance their knowledge and skills in the ever-progressing field of oncology.

Those interested in supporting the Toby Ann Parisse Memorial Education Fund may click here or call Stephanie Carlyle at 805.898.2116.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation, providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support and wellness programs, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is a public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.