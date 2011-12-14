Santa Maria to Receive World Trade Center Steel

The pieces will be placed at two fire stations now under construction

Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino is proud to announce that Santa Maria will receive two pieces of World Trade Center steel for placement at its two new fire stations, now under construction.

Each piece will be 14 inches wide and 12 inches long and weigh about 80 pounds. The steel will come from Tribute World Trade Center 9/11, a nonprofit organization.

The Santa Maria Fire Department intends to attach two “Never Forget” memorials to the stations. These will both honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and honor all those in the fire service, reminding them of their daily commitment to fitness, training, family and community.

The design and locations of the planned memorials have not yet been finalized, according to Fire Chief Jeffrey Jones, but a public ceremony will be held when they are completed.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.