Clogged Dryer Vent Sparks Fire at Santa Maria Home

Santa Maria officials say a clogged filter vent on a dryer caused a structure fire Thursday evening at 2346 Mon Chere.
Acting Battalion Chief Leonard Champion said crews were called to the home about 6:30 p.m.
Three engines, a truck company and a battalion chief arrived on scene, finding light smoke coming from the single-story residence. Champion said no one was inside the structure at the time.
He said crews contained the small fire to the dryer in a washroom. Smoke was cleared from the structure and light overhaul performed.
He said damage was estimated at $1,000.
