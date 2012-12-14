Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Choral Society to Present Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ Other Seasonal Melodies

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | December 14, 2012 | 10:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Choral Society is celebrating 65 years of music-making this season, and 20 years under the baton of artistic director and conductor JoAnne Wasserman.

English composer Francis Potts at work — you can bet he knows the score.
English composer Francis Potts at work — you can bet he knows the score.

Wasserman will lead the 100-voice Choral Society, along with guest soloists soprano Celeste Tavera, mezzo-soprano Diana Tash, tenor Ben Brecher, bass DeAndre Simmons and the Santa Barbara Choral Society orchestra, in a performance of Part One of Georg Friedrich Handel’s incomparable oratorio The Messiah.

After the intermission, the society’s traditional Holiday Concert will continue with season-oriented pieces by Francis Pott (“Balulalow”), Alan Bullard (“Scots Nativity”), Randol Bass (“Gloria”) and John Rutter (“Carol of the Magi”), plus several traditional holiday carols.

The program will be performed twice: at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in San Roque Catholic Church, 3200 Calle Cedro.

The Messiah apparently started out slow with audiences, but after more than 2½ centuries of steady acceleration, its momentum is now pretty much irresistible. You don’t have to be a music major to appreciate it; in fact, it helps if you aren’t.

It is the only oratorio most people have ever heard, but once they have heard that, there’s no need for them to start looking for a better one because there aren’t any. Unfortunately, Part One doesn’t include the exquisite aria, “I know that my redeemer liveth,” but we can’t have everything.

Pott (born 1957) is an English composer, but choral music is only one of the arrows in his quivver, albeit a particular effective one. He is a pianist and organist himself, and his compositions for those instruments are among his best known. His setting of “Balulalow” is hauntingly beautiful.

Tickets to this concert are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, or $20 at all times for seniors and students. Group discounts are available. Tickets are available at Chaucer’s Books, by phone at 805.965.6577 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 