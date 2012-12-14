Goleta Seeking Applicants for City Boards, Commissions

The City of Goleta is looking for residents to serve on the newly formed Parks and Recreation and Public Tree Advisory commissions. Applications are also being accepted for the Design Review Board and Planning Commission.

Parks and Recreation Commission

This commission will discuss the needs, opportunities and current offerings of parks and recreation activities, and advise the City Council on all issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta.

It will be composed of seven members. One member shall be a student (age 15 or older). Eligible applicants must live in Goleta. Members will be appointed to a four-year term. The student commissioner shall serve a one-year term. The commission will hold six regular meetings and may hold additional meetings as needed.

Parks and Recreation Commission members shall be compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting. The student commissioner may choose to waive his or her compensation to receive community service credit.

Public Tree Advisory Commission

Five appointments will be made to the Public Tree Advisory Commission. Eligible candidates must reside within Goleta city limits and should have an interest in and/or experience in urban forestry or landscaping. Commissioners serve four-year terms. Meetings will be held on an as-needed basis.

Design Review Board

Three appointments will be made to the Design Review Board in 2013. The DRB is a seven-member body with responsibility to encourage development that exemplifies the best professional design practices so as to enhance the visual quality of the environment, and prevent poor quality of design. The members shall be skilled in reading and interpreting architectural and landscape drawings and able to judge the effects of a proposed building, structure, landscaping or sign upon the desirability, and development of surrounding areas.

Three appointments will be made to the DRB for the following vacancies starting in February:

» One at-large (term runs through January 2015

» One at-large (term runs through January 2016)

» one licensed landscape professional (term runs through January 2016)

The at-large members must reside within the city. The licensed landscape professionals may be a landscape architect or landscape contractor. DRB members are appointed by the City Council and serve as identified above and until successors are appointed. The DRB meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month starting at 3 p.m. and are compensated $50 per meeting.

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission is a five-member body with responsibility to guide the orderly growth and development of the city while balancing the preservation and conservation of resources through the administration of the General Plan, Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances. The commissioners annually review the Capital Improvement Program. The commissioners recommend the efficient expenditure of public funds relating to the subjects addressed in the general plan including proposed public land acquisition or disposal. The commissioners hold hearings and make recommendations to the City Council.

Two appointments will be made to the Planning Commission in February. To be eligible to apply, candidates must reside within Goleta city limits and be a qualified elector. Commissioners are appointed by the City Council and serve four-year terms that expire at the first regular meeting of the first February following the expiration of the current term of office of the city council member who appointed the commission member.

The Planning Commission conducts at least one regular meeting on the second and/or fourth Monday of each month starting at 6 p.m. at the Goleta City Council Chambers. Commissioners are compensated $100 per meeting.

Applications/Deadline

Applications may be obtained from and must be returned to City Clerk Deborah Constantino, City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117. An application form is also available at the city’s website by clicking here. Additional information can be provided by calling 805.961.7505. Applications must be received no later than by the close of business (5 p.m.) on Monday, Jan. 14.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.