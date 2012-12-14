Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:30 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Donates $500 to CASA for Children’s Holiday Party

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | December 14, 2012 | 1:24 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta has donated $500 to CASA of Santa Barbara County for the Children’s Holiday Party.

Rotary member and CASA advocate Lynn Cederquist presented CASA Director Kim Davis with a check for $500.

The Rotary Club of Goleta’s donation was used to provide this year’s Children’s Holiday Party and gifts for foster care children in Santa Barbara County. There are hundreds of children in Santa Barbara County who are in the court-appointed foster care program.

For more information, email Davis at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Rotary Club of Goleta is a group of men and women who are dedicated to making the community a better place for all. Members meet on the second and fourth Tuesday nights at the Elephant Bar Restaurant in Goleta, and visitors are most welcome to the dinner meeting.

For more information, contact club President Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

