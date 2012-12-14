Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:21 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

6 Finalists Make Cut in Search for Santa Barbara Fire Chief

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 14, 2012 | 7:09 p.m.

Interviews for a new Santa Barbara City Fire Department chief were held Friday, with six finalists making the cut.

Chief Andy DiMizio retired Friday after 38 years of service, and interim Fire Chief Pat McElroy is one of the finalists, according to DiMizio.

City Administrator Jim Armstrong, who will make the appointment in mid-January, said two panels conducted Friday’s first round of interviews, with some candidates recommended for follow-up interviews and background checks.

He said panelists included city department heads, representatives from the Fire Association, a city manager and fire chief from another community, members of the fire and police commissions, and members of the community. He said he couldn’t be more specific because of confidentiality concerns.

At this week’s Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking ceremony, DiMizio reflected on his time with the department and its future without him.

He said he’s extremely proud of putting together a strong team, and thinks the department is heading in a good direction.

“I can’t speak highly enough about it,” DiMizio said.

An administrative job is very different from what firefighters are used to — responding to calls and having flexible schedules, not sitting behind a desk — but he said he was glad that some members of his own department put their names forward to succeed him.

On his leaving, DiMizio said his wife ordered six months of relaxing, but he wants to get back into service afterward as a volunteer. He said he also wants to learn to play the banjo.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 