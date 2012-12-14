Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local High School Students Kick Off Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Training

By Kerstin Padilla for United Way of Santa Barbara County | December 14, 2012 | 3:41 p.m.

Last Friday, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Financial Empowerment Partnership gathered 23 high school students from Dos Pueblos High School, Santa Barbara High School and Santa Ynez High School to kick off the 2013 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) training at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The morning included career and education presentations from Paul Didier, president and CEO of UWSBC, Sara Templeton of UWSBC and David Duarte, CPA from MacFarlane, Faletti & Co. In addition, community volunteer Bob Correa and Chris Doyle of the IRS’ Stakeholder Partnerships, Education, & Communication (SPEC) department taught an enriching and fun instructional tax preparation training to the group of high school students.

Last tax season, 101 volunteers prepared more than 2,300 tax returns at VITA sites, and 56 percent of those volunteers were high school and college students. VITA is a free tax preparation service for low-income families who earn less than $50,000 a year. The Regional Occupational Programs at Dos Pueblos High School, Santa Barbara High School and Santa Ynez High School are collaborating with UWSBC to give students an opportunity to gain real-life experience, career ready skills in tax preparation while giving back to those who need this service most in Santa Barbara county.

Students participating in the program are administered a test to become certified by the IRS to prepare taxes at the end of January. Only 62 high schools across the country offer this program, three of which are now in Santa Barbara County. This year, VITA sites will open on Feb. 1 and run through April 15.

United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Financial Empowerment Partnership does not stop at VITA. Low-income families who receive this free tax preparation also have the opportunity to participate in financial literacy education workshops and savings programs. The overall community goal is to help families achieve financial stability and independence.

Click here to learn more about UWSBC’s FEP program and for dates and times of 2013 VITA sites.

— Kerstin Padilla is an assistant for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 