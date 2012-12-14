Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:24 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Two Suspects Arrested After High-Speed Chase

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | December 14, 2012 | 3:59 p.m.

Two people were arrested Thursday night after leading police on a high-speed vehicle chase from Goleta to Carpinteria that at one point reached speeds of up to 110 mph.

According to James Richards, a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, a CHP officer was stopped about 8:45 p.m. at a red light on the Los Carneros Road freeway off-ramp beside a black Mitsubishi Eclipse sedan.

As the officer looked left to ensure traffic was clear before making a right turn onto northbound Los Carneros, she made eye contact with the driver and passenger of the Mitsubishi, according to Richards.

He said the driver of the Mitsubishi accelerated into the intersection, made a left turn against a steady red light, and proceeded southbound onto Los Carneros Road. The officer activated her emergency lights and turned left after the Mitsubishi.

Richards said the Mitsubishi crossed the freeway and ran another red light as it turned left onto southbound Highway 101. The officer followed the Mitsubishi, obtained the license plate and advised the Ventura Communications Center of the situation.

Another officer in the area of Highway 101 and Las Positas headed north to assist. Richards said the driver of the Mitsubishi traveled south on Highway 101 for about five miles at speeds up to 110 mph before exiting at State Street in Santa Barbara and heading westbound on State Street and Hollister Avenue.

Richards said the driver of the Mitsubishi spent the next seven minutes traversing county roadways, and briefly entering a residential area, before returning to Hollister Avenue — at times reaching speeds of 70 mph. Richards said the driver did slow down at red lights and intersections to check for traffic before running red lights and stop signs.

The driver of the Mitsubishi again entered southbound Highway 101, using the Highway 154 on-ramp. Traffic was light to moderate as the Mitsubishi reached speeds of 110 mph at times.

The driver then slowed and exited the freeway in Carpinteria, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department was notified.

Richards said that within a minute of exiting the freeway, the driver of the Mitsubishi drove onto a dead-end street. The car stopped, and while the vehicle was still in drive, the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Richards said the vehicle was secured, and the passenger was detained after a short distance. The driver briefly eluded officers, but was taken into custody within about five minutes, according to Richards.

The driver complained of pain to his left knee, which he said he injured while fleeing the scene on foot.

Richards said officers who searched the vehicle found burglary tools and stolen property.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Jordan Frank Budhu of Simi Valley. He is also being held on a misdemeanor drug warrant out of Ventura. Bail was set at $10,000. The passenger was identified as 29-year-old Jessica Clark of Newbury Park.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

