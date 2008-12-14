Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:49 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Basketball: Vaqueros Go Cold in 88-77 Loss to L.A. Valley in SBCC Classic

Oxnard claims tournament crown with 54-45 win over Grossmont.

By Dave Loveton | December 14, 2008 | 1:02 a.m.

SBCC shot just 30.3 percent Saturday, including 9-of-38 from 3-point range, and fell to L.A. Valley, 88-77, in the third-place game of the 36th annual SBCC Classic.

Sophomore guard Mark Keeten scored 28 for the Vaqueros (5-11), including a half-dozen 3-pointers, but made only 8-27 overall. David Lane had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals but also struggled from the field, hitting just 5-20.

Oxnard won its third Classic title with a 54-45 decision over Grossmont. The Condors (6-6), who led 20-18 at the half, got 14 points and six assists from tournament MVP John Johnson. His teammate and all-tourney choice, Matt Pojund, recorded 14 points and nine boards as the Condors won despite making just 1-12 from 3-point country.

Oxnard hit 11-17 from the free-throw line, compared to 1-1 for Grossmont (3-8), which was led by Chris Coleman’s 13 points and seven rebounds.

Coleman made the all-tournament team, along with Johnson and Pojund of Oxnard, Kurt Thompson of Grossmont, Dwight Gordon of Victor Valley and Chris Horstman of L.A. Valley. Gordon scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, leading Victor Valley past Cypress 77-70 in the consolation final.

SBCC trailed by as many as 11 in a high-scoring first half before pulling within five, 46-41, at intermission. The Vaqueros shot just 25 percent in the second half and were outrebounded 54-39 for the game.

Valley stretched the lead to 11 at 82-71 after Horstman hit back-to-back treys. Keeten answered with two 3-pointers of his own, shaving the deficit to 82-77 with 53.7 seconds to play. After a Monarch miss, SBCC’s Richard Somdah tipped the rebound out-of-bounds and the Monarchs (8-4) hit six straight free throws to secure the win.

Dave Loveton is SBCC’s sports information specialist.

