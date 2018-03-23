1214 Crestline Drive, Santa Barbara 93105

Quintessential California Mid-Century Modern retreat with indoor-outdoor living and dining at its best. The 180-degree views, solar-heated private pool, outdoor cooking, dining al fresco and comfortable cabana all blend seamlessly with the vibrant interior bathed in natural light. This architectural gem has a cool vibe; whether lounging poolside or enjoying the versatile indoor space, you will experience the ultimate in resort living.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $1,569,000
Jeff Oien and Julie Barnes
805.895.2944
[email protected]
805.683.7392
[email protected]
BRE Licenses #01206734 / #01107109