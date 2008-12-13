Derrick, Fairbanks and Moes Join County Bar Foundation Board

Three attorneys bring varied backgrounds to foundation's outreach.
The Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation has announced the addition of three new board members: John Derrick, Renee Fairbanks and Ken Moes.
John Derrick
Derrick received his undergraduate degree in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Oxford
in England, graduating with first-class honors. He received his law degree from UC Berkeley’s Boalt Hall
. Derrick is a member of the Council of Appellate Lawyers
as well as a California certified appellate court specialist, and is the author of the legal text Boo to Billable Hours
.
Renee Fairbanks
Fairbanks is a principal in the firm of Ehlers & Fairbanks, which focuses on family law. She graduated from UCSB
with a degree in history in 1998 and from the Santa Barbara College of Law
in 2005. She is a member of both the Los Angeles County
and Santa Barbara County
bar associations, the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers
, and the William L. Gordon Inns of Court
.
Ken Moes
Moes, who received both his undergraduate and law degrees from USC
, has had a distinguished 40-year career as a trial attorney. He attained membership in the American Board of Trial Advocates
, has been asked to act as an expert witness regarding legal standards of practice, and is presently practicing full time as a mediator. He has been affiliated with Archbald & Spray
since 1966.
The Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation was founded in 1999 with the stated purpose to advance the knowledge of and appreciation of the law among the general public; to support the efforts of the courts and public entities of the county to improve the system of justice; to support the legal education efforts of the various bar associations in the county; to support the County Law Library; and to help secure justice and protection of the legal rights of all, including the poor and other persons who are in need of effective legal representation and advice. The foundation annually makes financial grants to various organizations in the county in support of its stated charitable and benevolent purposes.
David Hughes, a retired partner at Price, Postel & Parma, is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation.