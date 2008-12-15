Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:27 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

County Supervisors to Hear Appeal of Wind Energy Project

A proposed wind farm near Lompoc received unanimous approval from the board in September.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 15, 2008 | 10:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider an appeal of the Lompoc Wind Energy Project, a proposed wind farm of up to 65 wind turbine generators.

The project, in an agricultural area near Vandenberg Air Force Base, received unanimous approval from the supervisors in September. It would supply the county with enough electricity to power more than 40,000 homes.

Opponents, however, have raised issues about the effects of the nearly 400-foot tall turbines on views and quality of life in the area.

Nearby residents George and Cheryl Bedford filed an appeal in October. The California Department of Fish & Game did the same, citing effects to wildlife resulting from the construction and operation of the facility.

Supporters include local environmental groups, which say renewable energy is necessary to lessen dependence on fossil fuels.

Pacific Renewable Energy Generation LLC, the project’s proponents, would deliver the power generated to the grid through Pacific Gas & Electric‘s power line. The company is wholly owned by Acciona Wind Energy USA.

The 9 a.m. hearing will be held in the Santa Maria chambers, but those who wish to participate in the South County can do so remotely from the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

