Delays for Drivers Likely as Crews Continue Road Improvements

Projects are in the works around Highway 101 at Milpas and in Montecito.

By Noozhawk Staff | December 15, 2008 | 11:13 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays on local streets as construction crews continue work on projects around Highway 101 at Milpas and in Montecito.

Included in the improvement and construction efforts will be freeway widening and a new on- and off-ramp, the Cacique Street undercrossing, drainage work and a roundabout in Montecito. Highway 101 in that area will have two lanes open in each direction during the construction.

For drivers, the $53 million, four-year construction project will mean delays in each direction, particularly in the area near the intersections of Cabrillo Boulevard, Old Coast Highway and Hot Springs Road in Montecito as crews prepare the area for the new roundabout.

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, Southern California Edison will switch power lines to a new underground vault. During this work, Hot Springs Road will have reversing traffic control with flaggers directing traffic near the intersection with Old Coast Highway. Drivers should expect added delays of five to 10 minutes and are advised to use an alternate route unless traveling to a business in the area.

Meanwhile, the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Milpas Street will remain closed until May 2009, although weather permitting, crews might be able to finish the work in less time. During the temporary closure, drivers can use the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Garden Street.

The southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Los Patos Way (by the bird refuge) will remain closed until September 2009. Drivers can use the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Hot Springs Road to access business and services on Los Patos Way.

