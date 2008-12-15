Flooding, Debris Flows Close Roads; Flash Flood Watch Issued

Public works crews are on standby to clear creeks with more rain expected in the area through Wednesday.

Weather conditions on Monday prompted warnings in the Tea Fire and Gap Fire burn areas.

Officials closed 296 W. Mountain Drive, the 1500 block of West Mountain Drive and Gibraltar Road through East Camino Cielo to Painted Cave Road because of unsafe conditions.

A landslide was blocking one lane of Greenwell Avenue, north of Summerland from Via Real/Lillie Avenue to the Summerland Greenwell Preserve, and puddles of water in the Highway 101 improvement areas posed a hazard.

Drivers were urged to use caution when driving in the Tea Fire burn area.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the areas around the recent Gap Fire and Tea Fire. More rain was expected Monday evening through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the Goleta Valley, the city and the Santa Barbara Airport report no flood damage so far.

“It’s running like chocolate milk,” Goleta Community Services Director Steve Wagner said of the water flowing through creeks coming from the Gap Fire-burned watershed. “But we haven’t had any flooding.”

Rick Fulmer, from the city of Santa Barbara Public Works Department reported flooding in places that typically flood during a rain: low-lying areas such as around Indio Muerto Street on the Eastside.

“People know that if it rains, not to park there,” Fulmer said.

The flooding also might be somewhat exacerbated by the ongoing roadwork on Highway 101, Fulmer said. Two major interchanges, six new or improved bridges, freeway widening, and improvements to local streets and pedestrian pathways are in the works in the next four years.

As the weather gets wetter, public works crews will work to clear creeks of debris and sediment to keep them from flooding. Sandbags are available at the city’s Annex Yard at 401 E. Yanonali and at some local fire stations.

