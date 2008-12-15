Husband Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Orcutt Woman

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are conducting a murder investigation into the homicide of a 58-year-old woman found stabbed to death in her home on the 5000 block of Kenneth Avenue in Orcutt.

Paramedics responded to the initial medical call Saturday afternoon. After determining Linda Jean Abeloe had died violently, paramedics called the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department . When deputies arrived, they found the woman’s husband and his elderly mother sitting in the living room.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the husband, Michael Carl Abeloe, 55, stabbed the victim several times. He is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail.

The initial medical call was made after a caregiver for Michael Abeloe’s 83-year-old mother discovered the victim inside a bedroom. The mother was not injured and is being cared for by friends.

The investigation is continuing.

Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.