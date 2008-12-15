Ocean Futures Society’s Got Sustainability in the Bag

Volunteers will hand out about 6,000 reusable bags in Santa Barbara County to promote A Day Without a Bag.

The Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society will host the Santa Barbara County portion of the statewide campaign A Day Without a Bag on Thursday.

The communitywide event will help develop positive eco-friendly behavior and use of sustainable products. With the help of more than 35 local businesses, city government entities, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations, the Ocean Futures Society will educate residents about the effect of single-use bags on the environment.

Volunteers will hand out about 6,000 reusable bags at more than 24 locations throughout Santa Barbara County.

Students from Santa Barbara High School‘s Dons Net Café will distribute bags from 10:30 a.m. to noon in front of Community West Bank, 1501 State St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information on the Day Without A Bag campaign in Santa Barbara County and where to receive a reusable bag and take an environmental pledge, click here or contact event coordinator Andrea Neal at 626.808.8737 or [email protected]

