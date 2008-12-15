Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:33 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Women’s Economic Ventures’ Newest Graduates are Ready to Venture Out

More than 80 people develop their own businesses through Women’s Economic Ventures' Self-Employment Training classes.

By Marjorie Wass | December 15, 2008 | 1:42 p.m.

Even in the midst of a national economic downturn, Women’s Economic Ventures continues to energize the Central Coast business community. After 14 weeks of classes in finance, leadership skills, marketing and more through WEV’s Self-Employment Training program, 82 people are set to graduate in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Ventura and launch their business ideas and services.

On Wednesday, 30 people will participate in a graduation ceremony for the Santa Barbara program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center in Goleta. During the ceremony, the graduates will be recognized for their achievements and will announce their new business ventures.

The event will conclude with a reception and business expo, where graduates will showcase their new or pre-launch businesses.

Santa Barbara’s latest WEV graduate businesses include fitness training, a do-it-yourself supplies manufacturing company, a window-washing business and a dog training school.

“Economic transformation in the United States economy has historically been driven by the development of small business,” WEV founder and CEO Marsha Bailey said. “They provide economic stability to their local communities by generating locally based taxes, and they help keep money in the local community.”

There are now more than 1,000 businesses throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties owned and operated by graduates of WEV’s Self-Employment Training program or recipients of small-business loans through WEV.

Enrollment is open for February classes.

Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 