Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:30 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Shines Anew

The 34th annual performance was as magical as ever.

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | December 15, 2008 | 5:52 p.m.

The wind came up, a few raindrops fell and suddenly it felt like Christmas on Sunday afternoon, especially at the Arlington Theatre when The Nutcracker burst onto the stage.

It was the 34th annual performance by the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet of the traditional Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky masterwork. The audience, made up of sugarplum children and their doting elders, greeted every familiar scene with excitement.

The first act party was as magical as ever. Clara (Chelsea Cambron) and her friends pirouetted in their lavish dresses while little brother Fritz (Malcolm McCarthy) and his rowdy chums raced among the partying grownups and teased the girls.

Herr Drosselmeyer (Desmond O’Neill) brought his gifts — life-size dancing dolls, and the glowering toy Nutcracker for Clara. Clara’s elegant Aunt (Nancy Miller) glided across the stage with her funny little white dog, played with great savoir faire by a pooch named Charlee Hodson.

The Nutcracker originally was adapted from a story by E.T.A. Hoffman, a German novelist/composer who also served as the protagonist of Jacques Offenbach‘s opera, The Tales of Hoffman. Hoffman wrote in the Romantic period, giving the world a vision of whimsy and swashbuckling charm that still delights theater-goers as it did 200 years ago.

The only dour faces in this ballet belonged to the Rats, led by the Rat King (Erik Purinton). Fortunately, the toy Nutcracker was transformed into a dashing Prince (Shane Scopatz), just in time for a heroic sword fight, and the vanquishing of the Rat King and his furry troops.

What followed, in Act Two, was the cavalcade of divertissements in “The Kingdom of Sweets.” Clara and her Prince sat as a regal audience of two and watched the story unfold.

Angels, Bakers and Princesses took their turns entertaining the pair. Keely Moore was a fiery Spanish Dancer. Hilary Olivera and Kory Powell performed the sinuous Arabian pas de deux. The Chinese Dolls were fetchingly danced by Veronica Wenzinger and Valerie Presta. Kasha Wilson soared as the lead Candy Cane.

O’Neill, the Drosselmeyer of Act One, was transformed into Mother Ginger, “she” of the enormous hoop skirt concealing the little girls who danced as Gingersnaps — all 12 of them.

“The Waltz of the Flowers” followed, with its lyricism, its Dewdrop (Heather Dell), its Waltz Coryphee (Megan Tench and Valerie Pesta) and the corps de ballet filling the stage.

As the ballet wound to a close, guest artists Ashley Ivory and Scott Pascal danced the brilliant “Grand Pas de Deux,” and the entire company swirled onstage for the finale.

The audience gave a roaring ovation, bouquets were distributed, and conductor Elise Unruh and the orchestra were given extra cheers.

Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 