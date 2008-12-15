Suspect Arrested in Weekend Stabbing at Party

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to a stabbing at 554 Coronel Place.

While responding, officers learned that the victim was being transported to the hospital by a friend. The victim had suffered a single stab wound to the stomach.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.

According to police, there had been about 150 people at a courtyard party at the apartment complex. During the party, a group of Hispanic males identifying themselves as gang members demanded alcohol from the host since the party was occurring on their turf. They left and a short time later, the victim talked about the incident with a friend. The victim pointed to the suspect and told his friend that the suspect witnessed the previous argument with the gang members. The suspect took offense and a fight ensued between the suspect and the victim.

The fight ended when the suspect stabbed the victim in the stomach. The suspect fled the scene. The victim, 19, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He underwent surgery and later was in a stable condition.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Ramos, 25. He recently had been released from prison.

Officers’ attempt to contact Ramos at his home were unsuccessful, but about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Ramos walked into the station lobby with his attorney and turned himself in. He was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $30,000.

