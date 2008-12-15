Web Site Helps Children Keep Santa on Track

Children who are anxious that Santa could miss them this year can send him a map of their location through Maps.com.
Children can print a wish list and map, for mailing to the North Pole, avoiding any doubt that he will find their home this Christmas Eve. In recognition of his great work, the Santa letter will calculate your distance in mileage from the North Pole.
The site also includes thousands of map and travel-related gifts, such as globes, guidebooks, vintage maps, toys and games. “Wrapped and ready” gifts come enclosed in themed “mapping paper.” Many items can be ordered up until 9 a.m. Dec.22 to arrive in time for the holiday. Click here for more information.
Stephanie Jensen is a marketing coordinator for Maps.com.