Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:32 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Wildling Art Museum Set to Move to New Building in January

By Holly Cline | December 15, 2008 | 2:24 p.m.

Article Image
The Wildling Art Museum’s new building will provide more space for fine art exhibitions, an education center, library and expanded gift shop. (Holly Cline / Wildling Art Museum photo)

The Wildling Art Museum will be moving in January from the historic Keenan-Hartley House behind Mattei’s Tavern, which has been its home for the past eight years, to a new building in Los Olivos next to the Corner House Coffee, at 2928 San Marcos Ave.

The building was built by Lowell Lash, and the museum has arranged for a long-term lease for all of the ground floor and 1,000 square feet of the second floor.

Executive Director Penny Knowles said this move represents a great “step up” for the museum because there will be more space for fine art exhibitions, an education center, library and expanded gift shop. In addition, the administrative offices can be housed in the same building.

The new building will provide better protection for the art and more amenities. It will be only one block from the flagpole and the center of town. The museum expects to double its attendance within two years.

“The museum has launched a $1 million “Stepping Up!” campaign to pay for build out and rent for the first five years, plus $300,000 of endowment to be used for future capital needs,” Knowles said. “To date, the museum has raised $650,000, a considerable accomplishment considering the state of the economy.”

The museum will have a soft opening in the middle of January, with an official public opening party on Feb. 8. The initial exhibition will feature California Impressionist paintings from 1900-1930, titled “The Land of Sunshine: Paintings from The Irvine Museum Collection.”

For more information about the new building or the campaign, click here or call 805.688.1082.

Holly Cline is the Wildling Art Museum‘s marketing and public relations director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 