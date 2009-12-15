Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

Alex Yamashiro Joins Community West Bank’s Goleta Branch

He will serve as a vice president and commercial lender

By Lynnette Coverly | December 15, 2009 | 9:43 p.m.

Alex Yamashiro
Community West Bank has announced the addition of Alex Yamashiro as vice president and commercial lender in the bank’s Goleta Branch.

Yamashiro’s impressive banking career includes experience in corporate finance, marketing and portfolio management.

“Alex’s extensive analytical skills coupled with his ability to develop solid business relationships makes him a valuable asset for the bank and our clients,” said Richard Favor, Community West Bank’s executive vice president and chief credit officer. “We are pleased to welcome him to our experienced lending team.”

Before joining Community West Bank, Yamashiro worked as a corporate banking officer in Arizona where he underwrote construction loans for retail centers, office buildings and multifamily apartments. Before that, he worked in Southern California as a senior credit analyst.

In addition to his banking experience, Yamashiro attended Michigan State University, earning a bachelor of arts degree in marketing. He is an active member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties and is looking forward to joining other groups within the community.

Yamashiro can be reached in Goleta at 805.683.4944 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynnette Coverly is the vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.

 
