Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Community Mourns Loss of Homeless Advocate Roger Heroux

The former director of the county Public Health Department dies after battling prostate cancer

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 16, 2009 | 12:45 a.m.

Local homeless champion and advocate Roger Heroux died Monday after battling prostate cancer. 

Heroux served as director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and was involved with the group Bringing Our Community Home, which seeks to end chronic homelessness. He also sat on the board of Casa Esperanza.

Heroux was active in multiple professional associations, including the American Public Health Association, the Medical Group Management Association and the County Health Executives Association of California.

He was selected Executive of the Year in Santa Barbara County in 1987, and the California Senate honored him for his leadership on health care in the state.

John Buttny, who worked with Heroux on the 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness, said Heroux was the “moral voice” of the plan.

“He brought wisdom and compassion to his work as a strong and tireless advocate for homeless people, many of whom he knew by name,” Buttny said. “He was respected by all he came in contact with.”

County social worker Ken Williams said Heroux was always a pleasure to work with.

While Heroux served as public health director, Williams said Heroux was always approachable when he needed good advice or had medical needs for the homeless.

“Roger was one of the most humble and caring man that I have ever known,” he said. “He had much smoother edges than myself and could reach any audience with his intellect and heart.”

Williams said Heroux’s role can never be replaced and “our community is much poorer with his passing.”

“I’ve missed Roger Heroux’s presence for a while,” said Emily Allen, who worked with Heroux on the South Coast Homeless Advisory Committee. “He was a great voice for the poor and the sick. Roger could speak to very different people and convince them all that radically changing the way we provide services to the homeless made both economic and moral sense.”

Robert Pearson, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, agreed.

“As a public official, Roger understood the job,” he said, adding that Heroux wasn’t a bureaucrat but a public servant who cared about people. “He was smart, compassionate and believed in responsive government. He made me proud to be a public servant. He was, as his name implies, a true hero and role model to me and many others. I will miss him greatly.”

Heroux served on the Casa Esperanza board for the past two years, and Mike Foley, executive director of the shelter, said Heroux had been a man with a vision.

Foley said he always appreciated how Heroux was the same with everyone, from homeless on the streets to county supervisors.

“His love, empathy and kindness were almost always on display,” he said.

Heroux also sat on the board of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and Neighborhood Clinics and was also involved with his church, according to Foley.

“For those who want to make a difference in the lives of people in poverty, in recovery, in pain — we need look no further than Roger’s example of how it is supposed to be done,” he said.

A viewing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Welch-Ryce-Haider funeral home, 15 E. Sola St.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Chapel, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 21. Burial will follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and/or Casa Esperanza.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 