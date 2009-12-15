Downtown Businesses Decked Out for Holidays

The Downtown Organization announces the winners of this year's decorating contest

‘Tis the season for the Downtown Organization’s Holiday Décor Contest, where each year businesses are recognized for their holiday decorating efforts.

This year’s Grand Prize winner — and previous winner — is Neo-Chase Restaurant & Lounge, 1021 State St.

The Santa Barbara eatery has always been known for its year-round Christmas lights, but the holidays are even more special at Chase when the entire building gets a magical holiday makeover. Stop by while holiday shopping downtown and take in the décor tucked in every nook and cranny — inside, out front, out back and up above.

With nearly 40 downtown businesses participating in the festivities, it made for tough competition.

Highlights include elegantly decorated windows with traditional Christmas trimmings, unique holiday decor, creative displays made from scratch and lights, lights, lights.

The following businesses are awarded for their outstanding efforts:

» 2009 Award of Excellence: Neo-Chase Restaurant & Lounge, 1021 State St.

» President’s Award for Most Creative Display: Members Only Barber Shop, 27½ E. Victoria St.

» Directors’ Award for Most Artistic Display: Renaissance Fine Consignment, 1114 State St., Suite 10

» Holiday Spirit Award for Most Theme Orientated: Unity Shoppe, 1219 State St.

» De la Guerra Award for Most Traditional Display: La Arcada Courtyard, 1114 State St.

» Judges’ Award: Anthropologie, 1123 State St.

— Mary Lynn Harms is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.