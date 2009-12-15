Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:45 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 

Gregory Bartholomew Joins Hayes Commercial Group as Partner

He brings 18 years of sales and leasing experience to the firm

By Ted Hoagland | December 15, 2009 | 4:13 p.m.

Gregory Bartholomew, one of the leading commercial real estate brokers on the South Coast with more than $550 million in transaction volume, has joined Hayes Commercial Group as a partner.

Gregory Bartholomew
Gregory Bartholomew

During his 18 years of sales and leasing experience, Bartholomew has consistently represented many of the area’s larger office/R&D properties, such as the Santa Barbara Business Center and Goleta Business Park.

The addition of Bartholomew, just two weeks after the arrival of James and Christos Celmayster, brings the number of brokers in the firm to 10 and represents substantial growth for the company.

“We are so pleased to have Greg as a partner with our firm. Not only is he consistently one of the top producing commercial brokers on the South Coast, he is also well-liked by everyone he does business with. He is dedicated, thoughtful and experienced in fulfilling the objectives of his clients,” founder and partner Steve Hayes said. “We have fostered a team approach among the brokers at Hayes Commercial Group, and Greg is a natural and welcome addition to our firm.”

Bartholomew has been actively involved in the sales and leasing of commercial real estate on the South Coast on a full-time basis since 1992, during which he has been directly involved in more than 425 transactions totaling more than 4 million square feet. A significant component of Bartholomew’s business plan consists of representing nonprofit businesses in the greater Santa Barbara area.

A Santa Barbara resident, Bartholomew is active in local philanthropic activities through his roles as a trustee of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara as well as his fellowship with the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“I have worked with the Hayes Commercial brokers for many years, some since I started 18 years ago, and I am pleased to be working with them under the same roof,” Bartholomew said. “It is exciting to join such a vibrant group, and I look forward to what the next 18 years may bring.”

He joins partners Steve Hayes, Francois DeJohn, Dan Moll and Michael Martz along with associates Brian Bailey, the Celmaysters, Kristopher Roth and Pamela Scott.

Hayes Commercial Group is a locally owned firm based in Santa Barbara.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 