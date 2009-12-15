Gregory Bartholomew Joins Hayes Commercial Group as Partner

Gregory Bartholomew, one of the leading commercial real estate brokers on the South Coast with more than $550 million in transaction volume, has joined Hayes Commercial Group as a partner.

During his 18 years of sales and leasing experience, Bartholomew has consistently represented many of the area’s larger office/R&D properties, such as the Santa Barbara Business Center and Goleta Business Park.

The addition of Bartholomew, just two weeks after the arrival of James and Christos Celmayster, brings the number of brokers in the firm to 10 and represents substantial growth for the company.

“We are so pleased to have Greg as a partner with our firm. Not only is he consistently one of the top producing commercial brokers on the South Coast, he is also well-liked by everyone he does business with. He is dedicated, thoughtful and experienced in fulfilling the objectives of his clients,” founder and partner Steve Hayes said. “We have fostered a team approach among the brokers at Hayes Commercial Group, and Greg is a natural and welcome addition to our firm.”

Bartholomew has been actively involved in the sales and leasing of commercial real estate on the South Coast on a full-time basis since 1992, during which he has been directly involved in more than 425 transactions totaling more than 4 million square feet. A significant component of Bartholomew’s business plan consists of representing nonprofit businesses in the greater Santa Barbara area.

A Santa Barbara resident, Bartholomew is active in local philanthropic activities through his roles as a trustee of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara as well as his fellowship with the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“I have worked with the Hayes Commercial brokers for many years, some since I started 18 years ago, and I am pleased to be working with them under the same roof,” Bartholomew said. “It is exciting to join such a vibrant group, and I look forward to what the next 18 years may bring.”

He joins partners Steve Hayes, Francois DeJohn, Dan Moll and Michael Martz along with associates Brian Bailey, the Celmaysters, Kristopher Roth and Pamela Scott.

Hayes Commercial Group is a locally owned firm based in Santa Barbara.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.