Jim Wolfe Named Board President of Hillside House

Jim Wolfe has been elected president of the board of directors of Hillside House, having served as a member of the board since 2003.

Hillside House, on Veronica Springs Road, provides a home and 24-hour nursing care, as well as a variety of treatment programs, for 59 people with developmental disabilities.

“Hillside House is an exemplary nonprofit in Santa Barbara, doing important work and doing it very well,” Wolfe said. “A society can be measured in part by how well it cares for its neediest citizens. Hillside House holds the highest standard of care for its residents, and it shows in the comments we receive from the families and visitors. I am proud to be a part of keeping this venerable institution operating at its best.”

Wolfe held executive level positions in marketing and sales with Welch’s, Coca-Cola and 7-Up Foods. He was president/CEO of the Balance Bar Company, leading the company’s growth from $1 million in sales in 1995 to $100 million in 1999. The company sold to Kraft Foods for $268 million in 2000.

Wolfe also has worked with businesses on a volunteer basis, both as an international consultant in Poland, the Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Siberia and Kenya, and locally, as well as throughout California, with small businesses through SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives). He is also a member of the boards of United Way and the Fighting Back Mentor Program, and has served on the boards of Girl Scouts and the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

— Maxima Kahn is a development associate for Hillside House.