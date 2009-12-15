Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

Martial Arts School Awards Black Belts to 7 Students

Two men, two women and three youths demonstrate their mastery of the curriculum

By Alex Rodriguez | December 15, 2009 | 4:23 p.m.

Martial Arts Family Fitness, a family owned and operated school of martial arts, has announced that Master Dave Wheaton awarded black belts to seven students in the art of Dynamic Circle Hapkido.

The black belts were awarded after the test at the Santa Barbara school’s facility on Saturday.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we announce this very deserving group of students,” said Wheaton, founder and owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “These men, women and youth have worked hard for this amazing accomplishment. This past Saturday was a very special day for them and their families.”
                     
Martial Arts Family Fitness co-owner Melodee Meyer said: “This class of black belts has two men, two women and three youth students. Our students must demonstrate their knowledge of a very rigorous curriculum, and prepare both physically and mentally for this achievement. One of the things that sets us apart from many schools is that there is no difference between the black belt earned by an adult or youth student.”

The students who earned black belts were Kasper Allison, Helena Boelke, Seanna Fernandez, Ted McElwee, Meredith Medland, James Otto and Deanna Ybarra.

To test for their black belt, students must demonstrate the expected level for their rank of black belt candidate in various areas of study, including basics (hand strikes and kicks), self defense techniques, takes downs and throw forms, and sparring, including individual and multiple attacker scenarios. They are also measured on their ability to demonstrate the school tenets, which make up more than 50 percent of the test. The tenets include courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.

“The black belt, for many of our students, is a beginning of a lifelong journey,” Wheaton said. “As a black belt, each student is encouraged to continue practicing and learning their art.”

— Alex Rodriguez represents Martial Arts Family Fitness.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 