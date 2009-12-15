Martial Arts School Awards Black Belts to 7 Students

Two men, two women and three youths demonstrate their mastery of the curriculum

Martial Arts Family Fitness, a family owned and operated school of martial arts, has announced that Master Dave Wheaton awarded black belts to seven students in the art of Dynamic Circle Hapkido.

The black belts were awarded after the test at the Santa Barbara school’s facility on Saturday.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we announce this very deserving group of students,” said Wheaton, founder and owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “These men, women and youth have worked hard for this amazing accomplishment. This past Saturday was a very special day for them and their families.”



Martial Arts Family Fitness co-owner Melodee Meyer said: “This class of black belts has two men, two women and three youth students. Our students must demonstrate their knowledge of a very rigorous curriculum, and prepare both physically and mentally for this achievement. One of the things that sets us apart from many schools is that there is no difference between the black belt earned by an adult or youth student.”

The students who earned black belts were Kasper Allison, Helena Boelke, Seanna Fernandez, Ted McElwee, Meredith Medland, James Otto and Deanna Ybarra.

To test for their black belt, students must demonstrate the expected level for their rank of black belt candidate in various areas of study, including basics (hand strikes and kicks), self defense techniques, takes downs and throw forms, and sparring, including individual and multiple attacker scenarios. They are also measured on their ability to demonstrate the school tenets, which make up more than 50 percent of the test. The tenets include courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.

“The black belt, for many of our students, is a beginning of a lifelong journey,” Wheaton said. “As a black belt, each student is encouraged to continue practicing and learning their art.”

— Alex Rodriguez represents Martial Arts Family Fitness.