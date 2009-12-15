Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 

New Arrest Warrants Issued for Randy Quaid, Wife

The couple forfeit bail bonds totaling $40,000 after missing a fourth court hearing

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 15, 2009 | 6:07 p.m.

New arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, after the latest in a string of no-shows for a court hearing.

The couple were due in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to face charges that they skipped out on a $10,000 hotel bill at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch.

After Tuesday’s failed appearances, the court forfeited the couple’s bail bonds, which were $20,000 each. Judge Clifford Anderson set new arrest warrants at $40,000 each, which the couple would have to post if arrested.

Robert Sanger
The Quaids have retained local criminal attorney Robert Sanger. (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

The couple, who have said that they settled up with the hotel, have retained local criminal attorney Robert Sanger.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Sanger asked the judge to proceed without the Quaids present, or to hold the bench warrant for two more weeks.

Senior District Attorney Lee Carter noted that the Quaids have now missed four scheduled hearings — three voluntary appearances in addition to Tuesday’s mandatory court date.

