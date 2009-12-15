Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:38 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Log: DUIs and Related Offenses

Officers make several arrests during the past week

By Paul McCaffrey | December 15, 2009 | 9:30 p.m.

Below is the Santa Barbara Police Department’s DUI enforcement activity this past week.

» At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer assisted Santa Barbara County District Attorney investigators with a warrant service at a residence in the 1200 block of Calle Cerrito. They arrested a 44-year-old male for warrants including one stemming from a prior DUI and driving on a suspended license case.

» At 3:10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 1300 block of Bath Street. The man causing the disturbance was gone, but minutes later returned driving a black Ford Taurus. Officers arrested the driver, a 39-year-old male, for DUI.

» At 12:20 p.m. Friday, an officer responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Milpas Street involving several people drinking alcohol. He arrested a 47-year-old male for a DUI warrant out of Los Angeles.

» At 5:20 p.m. Friday, officers investigated a head-on collision between two vehicles in the 700 block of Alston Road. Their investigation determined that a GMC Sonoma had crossed over the center line and struck a Kia Sportage. The driver of the GMC, a 31-year-old male, was arrested for DUI and unlicensed driver. A charge of possession of counterfeit government identification was added after a bogus Social Security card was found in his wallet.

» At 3:35 a.m. Saturday, an officer who works drinking-driver enforcement stopped a 28-year-old woman in her Lexus RX330, in the 200 block of State Street for expired registration. She was arrested for DUI. There was one passenger in the vehicle.

» At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer responded to a traffic collision at Calle Real and Hope Avenue. A vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant, snapping it off at the base. A plume of water soared 50 to 60 feet in the air. The vehicle fled the area, leaving the front bumper and license plate at the scene. Further analysis determined that the vehicle had been traveling northbound on Highway 101 and took the Hope Street off-ramp. The vehicle sideswiped the concrete guard rail and clipped a metal street light. The vehicle continued a quarter-mile up Hope Street, where it hit the hydrant. Officers responded to the address of the registered owner in the 3800 block of La Cumbre Hills Lane. A trail of automotive fluids led to a closed garage. The officers contacted the resident, a 43-year-old male. He was arrested for DUI, hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

» At 8:10 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a 24-year-old woman in her Toyota Tacoma pickup for running the stop sign at Las Positas and Cliff Drive. She was arrested for DUI.

» At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, an officer saw a BMW 530i speeding north at the 600 block of Chapala Street. It was traveling an estimated 41 mph in a 30-mph zone in heavy rain and reduced visibility. The driver, a 52-year-old male, was arrested for DUI. There was one passenger in the vehicle.

» At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers saw a Chrysler swerve into a Dodge Durango parked in the 1200 block of Chino Street. The impact pushed the Durango up on the curb. The investigation determined that the Chrysler had hit two other parked vehicles up the street before the collision they witnessed. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was arrested for DUI and no insurance.

» At 10:50 p.m. Sunday, an officer was working at a DUI checkpoint at 2900 Las Positas Road. He stopped a 23-year-old male in his Ford Focus. He displayed symptoms of alcohol consumption and was arrested for DUI.

» At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 27-year-old male at 400 N. Milpas St. for riding his bicycle without a light. He was then arrested for a warrant stemming from a prior DUI incident. In his pocket was a Marlboro box containing 14 small plastic bindles; 10 of them field-tested for methamphetamine and four for cocaine. He was also charged with possession of drugs for sale.

» At 6:15 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to a call of a hit-and-run that occurred at State and Anapamu streets. The caller was following the suspect vehicle southbound on State Street at speeds of 50 mph. The suspect vehicle would not pull over despite the caller honking her horn and flashing her lights. At State and Mason streets, the suspect pulled over and quickly left on foot. The officer towed the Volvo as evidence. Inside the vehicle was a baggie of suspected hashish. At 9:05 p.m., the owner of the Volvo, a 45-year-old woman, called to report her vehicle stolen. The investigating officer determined that the woman had been the driver involved in the collision who fled the scene. She was arrested for possession of the hashish; a complaint will be sought charging her with hit-and-run.

— Lt. Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
