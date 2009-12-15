Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

Sierra Club Hosts Holiday Party

MarBorg Industries and hike leaders are among award recipients

By Robert Bernstein | December 15, 2009 | 4:53 p.m.

The Sierra Club held its annual holiday party on Saturday. Awards were presented in addition to the other festivities.

Mario Borgatello of MarBorg Industries was honored for allowing the Sierra Club to collect used cell phones and toner cartridges at its facility for recycling and for fundraising. The award was also to honor Borgatello’s ongoing recycling efforts.

Sierra Club hike leaders were honored for their contributions to the Sierra Club and to the community.

Hike leader Diane Soini gave a talk and slide show about hiking the entire Pacific Crest Trail last summer and this summer.

Mario Borgatello of MarBorg, right, accepts an award for allowing the Sierra Club to collect used cell phones and toner cartridges at its facility. (Robert Bernstein photo / www.swt.org/robert)

She described how uniquely the experience makes a person realize how little is needed to survive and how much is wasted in ordinary lives of consumption. She showed off her small backpack that held all her needs for six months.

When asked if she was ever afraid while she challenged heat, hunger, thirst, rain, wildlife and getting lost, she said no. She said she is much more afraid of mean bosses and never being able to get ahead in the “civilized” world.

In addition to potluck food from Sierra Club members, the event was catered by World Cuisine Express, which uses local, organic food in its creations.

Click here to view more photos from the event.

Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.

