Bob Wilcher: The New Year’s Triathlon Craze

Triathlons all over the world have seen amazing growth in the past 10 years. It’s no longer about completing a marathon. It’s now about finishing your first triathlon.

I must say that it’s quite a thrill to be a part of the experience. One of the great things about training for a triathlon is that you get in superb shape. By doing all three events — swimming, biking and running — you’re working every part of your body, and most importantly, you’re exercising your heart.

It’s really great to see the sport grow so fast. Getting in shape and staying in shape aren’t the easiest things in the world to do, but if you’re focused on a specific goal such as a triathlon, then your workouts have more meaning. It’s easier to make healthier choices in your everyday life because you know it’s going to greatly benefit your training.

Unfortunately, many triathletes are inexperienced when it comes to training for the big event. With a little help and guidance, every triathlete not only could post faster times, but their enjoyment of the sport would skyrocket. Many triathletes don’t perform even close to their full potential because they don’t really understand how the body is designed to work.

For example, novice triathletes train too hard on easy training days and train not hard enough on hard training days. When it comes to race day, they start the race way too fast and end the race way too slow. The simple concept of start slower and increase the effort is not so simple because we all feel strong in the beginning and want to go for it.

That’s why it’s really important to train with a heart rate monitor and power meter. It’s vital to know your ability level and at which heart rate and power zones you should be training and racing. This will maximize your efficiency and enjoyment.

Simply put, when you know your strategy for the race, then the anxiety and stress levels go way down and you can just relax and have fun.

