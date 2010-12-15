Fairview Office Building in Goleta Fully Leased

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate announced Wednesday that the newly constructed 73,000-square-foot Class A office building at 420 S. Fairview Ave. in Goleta is now 100 percent leased.
Radius agents Bob Tuler, Michael Chenoweth, Paul Gamberdella and Gene Deering handled the leasing for the property owner, The Towbes Group.
The tenants who have leased space in the building are Yardi Systems, Tecolote Research, Autoliv, Snyder Law and Three Pickles deli.
With its combination of high-quality finishes, state-of-the-art building systems, on-site deli, fitness area and campuslike environment, the building has brought strong corporate identity and vitality to this area of Goleta. Located on South Fairview Avenue directly off Highway 101 and with easy access to the Santa Barbara Airport, the building is the first Class A office building constructed on the South Coast in several years.
