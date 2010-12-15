Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Board Member Bill Wood

The longtime Santa Barbara resident has more than 30 years of professional experience

Hospice of Santa Barbara has announced Bill Wood as its newest board member.

Wood is president of Sagewood Systems Inc., a software development, new media development and IT consulting company specializing in health care.

Wood has more than 30 years of professional experience in business, information systems, teaching, mentoring, project management and management.

Before starting his own company, Wood was a member of the management team at Digital Sound Corporation and PulsePoint Communications for 15 years.

Wood graduated from UCSB, and he has lived in Santa Barbara for nearly 40 years.

The mission of Hospice of Santa Barbara is to provide care to anyone experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.